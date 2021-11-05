MP: Air quality on Diwali turns `very poor' in Bhopal, `poor' in Indore

Bhopal, Nov 5 (PTI) The air quality turned `very poor' in the state capital Bhopal and `poor' in Indore on Diwali day, data released by the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) showed.

The air quality was measured from 6 am on Thursday to 6 am on Friday, said a scientist with the MPPCB.

The quality of air in other two major cities of MP -- Gwalior and Jabalpur -- was moderate.

As per the MPPCB website, the PM-10 or dust particles level in Bhopal's residential areas was 350.2 against the normal 118.8 during the 24-hour period ending on Friday morning.

It was 236.40 against the normal 102.20 in residential areas of Indore.

In Gwalior's residential areas, where bursting of crackers was banned, the PM-10 level was recorded at 113.7 against the normal 159.9.

In Jabalpur, the level was 165 against the normal 85.

A PM-10 level between 100 and 200 indicates `moderate' air quality, that above 200 is considered `poor' and that above 300 as `very poor. PTI LAL KRK KRK KRK

