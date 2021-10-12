MP Burglar Leaves Note After Break-in, Asks 'Why Was House Locked When There's No Money?'

A bizarre incident came to light from Madhya Pradesh's Dewas after a burglar left a note expressing his disappointment over not finding enough cash and valuables at the house of a local collector. According to the Madhya Pradesh police, a burglar broke into the residence of a government official at Civil Lines in Dewas, last month. During the break-in, Rs 30,000 in cash and some valuables were stolen from Trilochan Gaur, who is posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) at Khategaon in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district.

The government official, who was not at his house came to know about the burglary after nearly a fortnight and found that silver jewellery and cash were missing. He apprised the local police who began to investigate the matter. During the investigation at the residence, a hand-written note was found in which the burglar expressed his thoughts on not finding enough money at the SDM's house and said that if there was no money, his house should not have been locked.

Umrao Singh, the Kotwali police station in-charge told news agency ANI, "He (Trilochan Gaur) had not come to his house in Civil Lines for the past 15 days. He came to know about the burglary when he came after a fortnight and found that silver jewellery and cash were missing." He added, "A hand-written note was found which said-- Jab paise nahi they toh lock nahi karna tha collector (when there was no money, the house should not have been locked, collector)."

According to the MP Police, a case has been registered against unknown people and further investigation is underway.

The incident comes days after another bizarre robbery, where a thief stole from the residence of a police officer in MP's Bhind and left behind an apology letter. The note read, "Sorry friend, it was a compulsion. If I had not done this, then my friend would have lost his life. Don't worry, as soon as I get the money, I will return it."

(With Agency Inputs)