Bengal: MP Converts His Office Into An Isolation Centre To Help Ones In Need

A Member of Parliament from Bengal converts his office into an isolation center to help ones who need to isolate themselves amidst the ongoing Corona pandemic. Two time MP from Ghatal, Deepak Adhikari, alias Dev transformed his office in Debra into an isolation ward to help the ones who need to be isolated in his constituency, something not seen throughout the state or even heard in the country.

“Just converted my MP office at Debra into an isolation camp, so that it’s put to better use. Hope this helps as a relief to some. I feel this is the right time when most of the Party offices of all political parties can be put to the use of the people. Just saying.” read the Dev’s tweet.

Social media lost its calm and in less than an hour of tweeting this, the post has had 1557 views and been retweeted 75 times. The tweet is accompanied by a video of hospital beds being arranged and staff helping to ready the MP’s office as an isolation centre. So far, no such initiative has come to light by any politician or elected representative in West Bengal. The actor who ventured into politics at the prime of his stardom got first elected as a Member of Parliament from Ghatal in Medinipore in the 2014 General elections on a Trinamool Congress ticket, got reflected in 2019 from the same seat with a larger margin.

Dev has been in news for bringing back a lot of students stuck in foreign countries to Bengal amidst the ongoing pandemic and lockdown. The way to reach him has been his Twitter handle. Most recently, the MP had come to know about the family from the Tollygunge area that needs help from a social networking site. A woman had stated in a tweet that "is there any contact number of volunteers who can help a COVID-19 affected family to get their regular necessary things from outside? A cancer patient is there in the family, senior citizen, please help."

Immediately after going through the post in the social network, Dev had assured help by stating that "yes yes Commissioner of Kolkata Police and his team is really doing a good job" to help people at this critical time.

