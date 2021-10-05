MP: Cop Booked For Molesting Senior Woman Colleague In Gwalior

An offence has been registered against a head constable for allegedly molesting an assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) while on duty at the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scinda's roadshow in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, police said on Tuesday.

The woman ASI and the accused head constable are posted in Bahodapur police station, additional Superintendent of police (ASP) Hitika Vasal said.

“The ASI had filed a complaint of molestation against the head constable, following which I was asked to probe the matter. After investigations, a case was registered against the policeman,” Vasal said.

The alleged incident took place on September 22 in the Transport Nagar area after Scindia's roadshow, the ASP said, adding that the accused policeman has been suspended following investigations.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)