MP: Couple charred to death after fire breaks out in hut

Jabalpur, Jan 10 (PTI) A couple was burnt to death after a fire broke out in their thatched hut at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, an official said on Monday.

Prima facie, the fire seemed to have started from a 'chulha' (earthen stove) on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when the two victims were sleeping in their hut located in an agricultural field in Chourai village, about 45 km from the district headquarters, Bargi police station in-charge R K Pandey said.

The charred bodies of Sumer Singh Kulaste (60) and Siya Bai (55) were recovered on Monday, he said.

The hut was also destroyed in the blaze, he added. PTI COR ADU GK GK

