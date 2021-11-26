MP: Debt-ridden Man Consumes Poison With Family In Bhopal; Two Dead

A debt-ridden man allegedly consumed poison along with four of his family members, of whom two have died in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, police said on Friday.

The man, his wife and elder daughter survived the suicide bid, while his mother and younger daughter died, an official said.

The family took the extreme step by lacing cold drinks with poison and consuming them live on WhatsApp to their friends and relatives late on Thursday night, the official said.

According to the police, the incident took place in Piplani area of the city, where Sanjeev Joshi (47), a mechanic, consumed poison with four of his family members.

“We are in the process of registering an FIR against half a dozen people for abetment of suicides, after recovering a suicide note from Joshi's house," additional superintendent of police (Bhopal City zone 2) Rajesh Singh Bhadoriya told PTI.

Joshi's mother Nandani (67) and younger daughter Poorvi (16) died during treatment at a hospital, while Joshi, his wife Archana (45) and elder daughter Grishma (19) were out of danger, inspector Ajay Nair of Piplani police station said.

The police were alerted by Joshi's acquaintances about the live suicide attempt, following which a team rushed to the scene and took the family to a hospital, he said.

The Joshis had first given poison to their dog that died, the official said.

ASP Bhadoriya said Joshi had taken loans from seven to eight people, but a widow and her daughter were bothering him for repayment.

