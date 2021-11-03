MP: Doctor Commits Suicide Over Financial Problems In Bhopal

A 56-year-old doctor of a government hospital allegedly committed suicide due to financial problems in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, police said on Wednesday.

Dr Rakesh Manhar, posted at the government-run Hamidia Hospital, was found hanging at his residence in Narialkheda locality on Tuesday night, said Saurabh Pandey, in-charge of Gautam Nagar police station.

A suicide note was recovered from the scene, in which the doctor has claimed that he was taking the extreme step, as he was going through a financial crisis and was under a lot of stress, the official said.

A case was registered in this regard and further investigation was underway, he said.

According to sources, the doctor had invested a lot of money in the share market and was depressed after making a loss.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)