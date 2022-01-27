MP: Five Men Injured In Attacks By Leopard At Villages Of Damoh District

Five men were injured in attacks by a leopard in different villages of Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, prompting the authorities to use drones and set up cages to capture the predator, an official said on Thursday.

One leopard was involved in the incidents that took place in Devran, Hinauta, Bhorasa and Abkhedi villages of the district, the official said.

Nandram Adivasi (40), Raghavendra Patel (30), Anish Raikwar (22), Arvind Parihar (26) and his brother Surendra (35) were injured in the attacks and were undergoing treatment at the district hospital, Divisional Forest Officer M S Uikey told PTI.

The leopard had strayed into Devran, then to Hinauta, Bhorasa (village) and Abkhedi village before disappearing into the thickets around, creating a panic in the area, he said.

Drones have been pressed into service to track the leopard and a team from the Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) has arrived in Damoh to rescue it, the DFO said.

According to sources in the forest department, the spotted animal was moving around Abkhedi village, some 18 km from the district headquarters in Bundelkhand region of the state.

The jungle was some 15 km off the human settlements where the animal had wandered into, they said.

