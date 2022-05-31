MP: Government land freed of encroachments in Jabalpur

Jabalpur, May 31 (PTI) The Jabalpur district administration in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday removed encroachments on around 24,340 sq ft of government land with a market value of Rs 5 crore located opposite the main office of the city civic body, an official said.

Additional Collector Namah Shivay Arjaria said the encroachments included illegally constructed shops, a motorcycle workshop, a resale car market, and a tea stall located on the government land near Nehru Garden.

A portion of this government land was encroached upon by one Wasim Petha against whom cases of attempt to murder and obstructing a public servant from carrying duties are registered in the local police station, Arjaria said, adding that Wasim had helped history-sheeter Abdul Rajjak in the construction of a shop.

These encroachments were removed in a joint action by the district administration, the police, and the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation under the state government's initiative against land mafia and criminals, he added. PTI COR MAS NSK NSK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)