MP: Guna district PRO dies in road accident

Press Trust Of India

Guna, Dec 13 (PTI) The public relations officer of Madhya Pradesh's Guna district administration was killed after his car overturned here on Monday morning, a police official said.

The accident took place when the PRO, K P Dangi (58), was returning to Guna from Berasia town in the state capital Bhopal, located about 200 km from here, after attending a marriage function, sources said.

Dangi was alone in the car and driving himself when his vehicle hit a road divider and overturned, sub-divisional officer of police Munish Rajoria said.

He died while being rushed to Biora town for treatment, the official said.

A probe is underway into the incident, he added. PTI COR MAS GK GK

