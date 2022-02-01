MP health official caught taking bribe

Damoh (MP), Feb 1 (PTI) The Lokayukta Police on Tuesday caught a medical officer while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 to clear a bill of ambulances hired by the Madhya Pradesh health department, an official said.

The accused, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Promi Kumar Koshtha, 40, is posted at Community Health Centre at Tendukheda in Damoh district, Sagar's Lokayukta Police inspector BM Dwivedi said.

He said according to the complainant, Koshtha had sought 10 per cent commission (Rs 15,000) for clearing a bill for ambulances hired by the health department.

Following the complaint, a trap was laid by the Lokayukta Police and the BMO was caught taking the bribe money at his residence, he said.

The accused was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe was underway, Dwivedi added. PTI COR ADU RSY RSY

