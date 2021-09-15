MP: Indore Sees Over 1,000 Cases Of Malnutrition In Children; State To Take Measures

On Tuesday, September 14, more than 1,000 cases of malnutrition among children were reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district. Indore Chief Medical Health Officer BS Setya told ANI that the district government has convened multiple meetings to discuss the matter. Children of Grade 3 or 4 malnutrition will be diagnosed and treated.

If necessary, they will be sent to a Nutritional Rehabilitation Center where they will be treated for 14 days. They will then receive a follow-up check every two weeks. According to BS Setya, malnutrition is more prevalent in rural regions and will be addressed.

Madhya Pradesh: Indore records 1000 cases of malnourishment in children

Malnutrition has been a prevalent issue in the country. As previously stated by the Centre, India had over 9 lakh children who suffer from malnutrition. This count was as of December 2020. Union Minister for Women and Child development Smriti Irani had revealed the same in an earlier statement. As of in Indore, the district collector Manish Singh said:

"There are 1,115 such children. We will bring them out of malnutrition in three months and will take the necessary steps to prevent this in future. Training will be given to pregnant women at Panchayat, block-level to raise awareness about good nutrition."

Previous study on link between malnutrition and COVID-19

Malnutrition is a major concern, especially given the relationship between COVID-19 and malnutrition. Adults and children with COVID-19 who have a history of malnutrition may have a higher risk of death and the requirement for mechanical ventilation, according to a study from earlier this year. The study's findings were published in the journal Scientific Reports. Malnutrition impairs immune system function and has been linked to an increased risk of severe infections from other viruses, although the long-term implications of malnutrition on COVID-19 outcomes remain unknown.

Louis Ehwerhemuepha and colleagues used medical information from 8,604 children and 94,495 adults who were hospitalised with COVID-19 in the United States between March and June 2020 to look for links between malnutrition diagnoses and later COVID-19 severity. Between 2015 and 2019, patients diagnosed with malnutrition were compared to those who did not. Children older than 5 years and adults aged 18 to 78 years old who had previously been diagnosed with malnutrition had a higher risk of severe COVID-19 than individuals in the same age groups who had never been diagnosed with malnutrition.

If children under the age of five and individuals aged 79 or older were not malnourished, they had a higher risk of severe COVID-19 than those of the same age who were malnourished. According to the authors, this could be related to the lack of medical data for children under the age of five. With an increase in age, the likelihood of severe COVID-19 in adults with and without malnutrition increased. The authors believe that public health initiatives for those who are most at risk of malnutrition could assist to reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 in this population.

(With inputs from ANI)

(IMAGE: ANI / PTI)