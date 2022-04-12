MP: Man, 80-year-old mother, son found murdered in Ujjain

Ujjain, Apr 12 (PTI) A 55-year-old man, his son and octogenarian mother were found dead in Ingoria area of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, a police official said on Tuesday.

Information was received on Monday evening about two bodies, with throats slit, being found on the banks of the Chambal River in Buarawad, and the duo was identified as Rajesh (55) and his son Parth (30), said Ingoria police station in charge Prathvi Singh Khalate.

"We found a mobile phone from the spot and managed to reach their home, and found Rajesh's mother Saroj (80) lying dead under a bed. Household items lay scattered. It seems the incident may have occurred due to a property dispute but a probe is on to find out the exact cause," Khalate said. PTI COR ADU BNM BNM

