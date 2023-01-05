MP: Medical Student Killed, Another Injured After Truck Hits Their Motorbike In Jabalpur

A 22-year-old woman medical student was killed and her male friend injured when a truck hit their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, police said on Thursday.

The woman, Ruby Thakur, who was riding pillion, got dragged for 25 to 50 metres after getting stuck on the rear side of the 14-wheeler truck during the accident on Wednesday night. She died on the spot, Garha police station in-charge Rakesh Tiwari said.

The two students, both in the third year of the MBBS course, were returning to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College campus here, when the accident took place at Andhamukh crossing at around 10 pm, he said.

The other student, Sourabh Ojha, received severe injuries and was undergoing treatment in the medical college hospital, the official said.

Their two-wheeler got hit when the truck was turning, he said.

The truck driver later fled with the vehicle.

After getting information about the incident, other students staged a demonstration near the spot, demanding action against the truck driver, the official said.

The police were examining CCTV footage of the area to trace the truck and its driver, he said.

Thakur hailed from Shahdol district and Ojha from Rewa district, the police said.

