MP: Mentally unwell man kills pet dog, hangs carcass from window, converses with passersby

Bhind, Feb 6 (PTI) A mentally unwell man allegedly killed his pet dog and hung the mutilated carcass from his window in Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh, a video of which surfaced on social media soon after.

The incident took place in Daboh town on February 4 and the man, identified as Ravi Shilpkar (25), was seen licking the body now and then, the whole episode creating unease among passersby, Additional Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Kharpuse said on Sunday.

"His family has got him admitted in Gwalior Mental Hospital. No case has been registered in connection with this incident as yet," the Additional SP said.

In the video, the man can be seen talking to residents with folded hands, with the mutilated body of the dog hanging from the window. PTI COR ADU BNM BNM BNM

