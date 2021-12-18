MP Min Pradhuman Cleans Govt School Toilet After Students Complain About Lack Of Hygiene

Setting an example of public hygiene, Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar cleaned the toilet in a government school in Gwalior on Friday, December 17. With an aim to spread the message of cleanliness, Tomar after interacting with the students got to know that there is no cleanliness in the toilets of the school which is creating problems for the students, especially the girls.

After returning from Bhopal, he paid a visit to the school for meeting the students. It was during this while when a girl student complained about dirty toilets in the school. Anguished upon this, the Minister immediately ordered for cleaning stuff and started cleaning himself. He also shared the video on his Twitter handle showing him cleaning the floor and walls of the toilet in the government school. Apart from that, he also gave stern instructions to the district administration including the District Collector, Municipal Commissioner, and the District Education Officer for maintaining regular cleanliness in the schools and providing drinking water followed by other facilities.

He also urged the Bhartiya Janata Party's Mandal president, office bearers, workers, councilors, former councilors to extend their support towards cleanliness by monitoring every school, hospital, and public place in the area.

MP Minister cleans Commissioner office

Madhya Pradesh Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar had earlier made a similar advancement by cleaning the toilets of the commissioner office in Gwalior in August 2020. He took the step after a female staff member complained about dirty washrooms. Taking the broom in his own hand, Tomar along with the civic conservancy staff cleaned the toilets. In a recent incident, he also cleaned a public toilet on his father's death anniversary. Also, in a surprise visit to the Civil Hospital in Gwalior, he noticed the unclean environment and started cleaning.

Meanwhile, Tomar has taken a 30-day cleanliness pledge during which he aims to visit institutions on a regular basis and clean them. Through a video message, he said, "I want the message of cleanliness to reach all the people, I am doing this so that everyone is motivated towards maintaining hygiene and cleanliness", he added.



Image: ANI