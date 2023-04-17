Last Updated:

MP: Pvt School Receives Bomb Threat On Email; Police Suspect 'prank'

A private school in Madhya Pradesh's Indore allegedly received an email claiming that a bomb had been planted on its premises, police said on Monday.

Press Trust Of India

The police have, however, said that the email, which was received on April 14, appears to be "a prank".

A message was sent to the email address of Delhi International School around 9 am on Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, claiming that a bomb had been planted on the premises and it would explode in three hours, Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Sunil Sharma said.

"As April 14 was a public holiday because of Ambedkar Jayanti, the school staff had read the threatening email on April 15 and lodged a complaint and an FIR was registered,” the official said.

Prima facie, it appears that someone has done a prank by threatening to blow up the school. However, the police are investigating the matter with the help of the cyber crime squad, he said.

A bomb disposal squad of the police searched the school premises, but has not found any bomb there so far, officials said.

