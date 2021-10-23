MP records 11 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Bhopal, Oct 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 11 new coronavirus infections but no fresh deaths on account of the pandemic.

The state's caseload thus rose to 7,92,740, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,523.

The recovery count rose to 7,82,138 with 12 persons getting discharged, leaving the state with 79 active cases.

With 59,991 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in MP went up to 1,98,42,620.

As many as 3,99,158 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered during the day, taking the tally of jabs given in the state to 6,85,01,813.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,740, New cases 11, Death toll 10,523 (no change), Total recovered 7,82,138, Active cases 79, Number of tests conducted 1,98,42,620. PTI ADU KRK KRK KRK

