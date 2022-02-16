MP: Revenue official caught accepting Rs 10,000 bribe to issue NOC in Bhopal

Bhopal, Feb 16 (PTI) An official from the revenue department was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the construction of a house in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, an official said on Wednesday.

The special police establishment (SPE) of the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta caught revenue inspector Mishrilal Agrawal (55) red handed while accepting the bribe amount at a tea stall outside the sub-divisional magistrate's office on Monday evening, the official from the SPE said.

According to the complainant Sandeep Batham, the accused official had sought a bribe from him for issuing an NOC for the construction of a house on a plot in Govindpura, he said.

Agrawal has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe was underway, the official added. PTI ADU ARU ARU

