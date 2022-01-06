MP: Robbers Disarm Cop, Security Guard; Decamp With Weapons In Mhow

A gang of three to four robbers allegedly snatched two firearms from a policeman and a security guard and decamped with them in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow tehsil on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at Ganglakhedi village, where the accused allegedly thrashed a security guard deployed near a school and fled with his gun in the early hours of the day, said Amit Kumar, the in-charge of Badgonda police station. “The accused first thrashed a security guard deployed near a school and took away his gun. They then entered the house of the school owner Kiran Bahadur nearby, but before they could burgle the place, the woman raised an alarm," the official said.

The woman's family, pet dogs and neighbours came to her rescue, following which the robbers fled the scene, he said.

One of the residents informed the police and two policemen on patrolling duty rushed to the spot on their motorcycle, Kumar said.

The duo spotted the accused in a thicket near Gawlipalasiya village and asked them to surrender, he said.

However, instead of surrendering, the accused hurled stones at the policemen and snatched an INSAS rifle from one of them, before fleeing, the official said.

Constable Rajesh Jat was injured in the scuffle and is undergoing treatment at Mhow civil hospital, he added.

Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhagwat Singh Virde told PTI, “Prima facie, it seems that the robbers have fled towards Manpur in Dhar district." Jat was injured in the stone pelting and after he fell, the miscreants snatched his rifle and fled, he said, adding that officials have been deployed to nab the accused and recover the stolen weapons.

