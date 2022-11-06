Last Updated:

MP: Six Killed, Five Injured In Road Accidents In Rajgarh, Dhar

Six persons, including a school student, were killed and five others injured in two accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh and Dhar districts in the past 24 hours, police said on Sunday.

Press Trust Of India
An 18-year-old girl and the driver of a sport utility vehicle were killed when the vehicle collided with a bus on Boda-Narsinghgarh road in Rajgarh district on Sunday evening, said police officer Sandeep Kumar Meena.

"Four girl students and a teacher were seriously injured and have been hospitalised in Bhopal. The students of Genhukhedi government school were returning in the SUV from Narsinghgarh after appearing for the post-matric exam," he said.

The bus has been impounded, he added.

In Dhar, four persons of a family, including two minors, were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding bus late Saturday night on Dhamnod-Bakaner road, some 60 kilometres from the Dhar district headquarters, said police officer Rajkumar Yadav.

"Three persons died on the spot while a 12-year-old boy died during treatment. A case has been registered and the bus has been seized," Yadav added. 

