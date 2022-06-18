MP: Three Girls Drown In Seep River In Sheopur

Three girls drowned while a young woman was rescued while bathing in the Seep river in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident took place at Mayapur village, said Additional Superintendent of Police P L Kurve.

The river had risen due to rain on Friday night and the girls were caught in the strong current, he said.

A local man managed to save one of them, identified as Aarti (21). But three others, aged between 10 to 14, drowned, Kurve said.

The bodies were fished out later and handed over to their families after autopsy, he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)