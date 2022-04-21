MP: Three killed as tractor-trolley falls into canal in Bhind district

Bhind, Apr 21 (PTI) Two children and a man were killed and three others were injured when their tractor-trolley fell into a canal in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place near Naounera village in the district in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, an official said.

The victims were a part of a marriage party and were on their way to Nagour in the tractor-trolley, when the driver, who was drunk, allegedly lost control over the vehicle, Malanpur police station in-charge Vinod Singh Kushwaha said.

Ram Singh (50), Abhishek (12) and Shiva (9) were killed in the accident, while three injured persons were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gohad town, he said.

The police have impounded the tractor-trolley and launched a hunt for the absconding driver, the official added. PTI COR MAS ARU ARU

