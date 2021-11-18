MP: Tiger Found Dead In Bandhavgarh

A tiger was found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria on Thursday, forest department officials said.

The carcass of the tiger, T-37, was recovered in the Dhamakhor buffer area of the reserve by beat guards during patrolling, they said.

Another big cat was spotted running away from the site by the beat guards, an official said.

"The tiger was found dead in the buffer area's compartment number P-145 by the beat guards who also saw another tiger running away from the spot. This leads to suspicion of a territorial fight between the big cats," the reserve's deputy director, Lavit Bharti, said.

All body parts of the feline, aged around 10, were intact, Bharti said.

As per protocols, an autopsy was done by veterinarians after which the carcass was cremated in the presence of senior officials and a National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) representative, the official added.

