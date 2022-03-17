MP: Two Bars Sealed In Indore For Serving Liquor To Minors

Two bars were sealed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Thursday for allegedly serving liquor to minors and other violations, an official said.

Two bars at Saket Crossing and Vijay Nagar area were found serving liquor to minors and breaching the time limit for operations by doing business after 11.30 pm, sub-divisional magistrate Akshay Singh Markam said.

Apart from this, the bars were found storing excess liquor according to the records of the excise department, he said.

The bars have been sealed and their owners have been served show cause notices, the official added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)