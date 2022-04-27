MP: Two boys killed as tractor-trolley hits their scooter

Gwalior, Apr 27 (PTI) Two boys, aged 11 and 12 years, were killed after a tractor-trolley hit their scooter in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Wednesday, police said. The two boys were riding the scooter when the the tractor-trolley collided into their vehicle at Ghoshipura railway crossing, Bahodapur police station in-charge Amar Singh said.

The boys, identified as Alim (11) and Rehan Khan (12) died on the spot, he said, adding that the driver of the tractor fled from the spot.

"One of the deceased was driving the scooter, while another one was pillion riding," he said.

A case was registered and a search for the tractor driver has been launched, he said. PTI COR ADU NP NP

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)