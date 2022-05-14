MP: Vehicle runs over girl, people set it ablaze, kill driver

Alirajpur, May 14 (PTI) An irate mob set a multi-utility vehicle on fire and threw its driver into the flames resulting in his death after it had fatally run over a minor girl in Alirajpur district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Saturday.

The pick-up vehicle crushed to death six-year-old Kanji on Friday night at Barjhar crossing, about 38 kilometres from the district headquarters, after which people set the vehicle on fire, officiating Superintendent of Police SP Sakharam Sengar told PTI.

"A mob caught driver Magan Singh (43), thrashed him, set the vehicle on fire and pushed him into the flames. The driver sustained severe burn wounds and was rushed to Dahod in Gujarat for advanced health care, but he died on Saturday," Sengar said.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons on the basis of a video of the incident that went viral on social media and efforts are on to nab the culprits, he said. PTI COR LAL BNM BNM