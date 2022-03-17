MP: Woman Revenue Official Found Hanging In Bhedaghat

A 30-year-old woman revenue official was found hanging in her house in Bhedaghat of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Thursday, police said.

Sritika Patel was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her house in Choukital area of Bhedaghat, around 21 km from the district headquarters, Bhedaghat police station incharge Shafique Khan said.

No suicide note was recovered from the scene, he said.

The death came to light when the woman did not respond to the repeated knocks on the door of her house and could not be reached by neighbours, the official said.

The door was broken down and the woman was found hanging, following which the police were alerted, he said.

The victim lived alone in the house, as her husband was employed elsewhere, the official said, adding that further probe was underway to ascertain the cause for suicide.

