MP woman Seeks Financial Help After Spending Rs 1.5 Cr On Husband's Post-COVID Treatment

A woman whose husband is receiving treatment in Hyderabad for post-COVID-19 complications claimed that she has spent Rs 1.5 crores since he tested positive for the virus. After spending all of her family's savings on his treatment, she had no choice but to seek financial support from the government and public donations to continue his care.

Woman seeks financial aid

People have suffered both physical and financial losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Manish Kumar Gohiya, a middle-class IT employee from Madhya Pradesh who formerly worked in Hyderabad, is one of them.

Manish had tested positive for COVID-19 after an RT-PCR test on May 4. He was admitted to a nearby hospital on May 10 after his oxygen levels dropped critically low. Despite recovering from COVID-19, his lungs worsened as a result of the disease and the use of steroids as part of the COVID treatment. Manish's wife, Sheela Mehra, stated Manish was sent to AIIMS Bhopal on May 14 for further treatment.

Sheela said, "At AIIMS, it was identified that Manish is suffering from Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) alongside Pneumonia. But the doctors, due to Manish's deteriorating health condition had advised us for advanced treatment and have suggested the usage of ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) support machine for sustaining his life."

Manish was airlifted from AIIMS Bhopal to Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda in Hyderabad, but by then he had developed fibrosis in his lungs due to lack of an ECMO machine at AIIMS Bhopal, she said. He was then transferred to Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad for additional treatment, according to her. Manish's health condition did not improve even after relocating him and ensuring that he receives better treatment.

Treatment for post COVID complications

Sheela added, "For further treatment, Manish was shifted from Yashoda to KIMS here in Hyderabad on July 7. After shifting him to KIMS the doctors saw signs of recovery in Manish."

Manish has exhibited signs of recovery after nearly 70 days of continuous hospitalisation and treatment. However, his family members were hit hard by the financial consequences of his rehabilitation. Sheela claimed she has spent roughly Rs 1.5 crores on Manish's medical bills so far. She added that the ECMO machine is quite costly, costing between Rs 2 lakhs and Rs 2.5 lakhs per day. The cost of changing the ECMO circuit with the ECMO machine's Oxygenator is roughly Rs 5 lakhs on a particular day.

She noted, "Even the health insurance that we get from the company where we work has been utilised and further the company where Manish worked has supported his expenses by giving nearly Rs 60 to 70 lakhs which has been spent on his treatment."

She stated that she and Manish had to put all of their funds on his therapy, and that they are now out of money.

"Till now we were able to spend money in an attempt to sustain his life and finally when he started recovering, we are left with no money. I do not want to lose him just because of the lack of money," said Sheela who also mentioned that the couple married a year ago.

She claimed that according to the experts, a lung transplant may be required, which costs roughly Rs 50 lakhs and takes 3 to 4 weeks, after which Manish will be placed on life support."The doctors said that even after the lung transplant, Manish has to be in hospital for about another month post-surgery."

She added that in addition to the Rs 1.5 crores she has already spent on Manish's health, his surgery could cost another Rs 1.5 crores. Sheela is seeking help from the central and state governments, despite receiving a grant of Rs 2 lakhs from the Madhya Pradesh government, which she claimed will be depleted in only one day because Manish is still on ECMO support. Sheela has appealed to the central and state governments, as well as the general public, to come forward and assist her in saving her husband's life. She added that she has resorted to crowdfunding services such as Milaap, Ketto, and Impactguru to raise funds in order to save her husband's life.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI/PTI