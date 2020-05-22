MSMEs & Large Industries Can Operate With 100% Workforce In Pimpri Chinchwad; IT At 50%

Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, all industries including large scale businesses and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have been allowed to start operations with 100 per cent workforce in Pimpri Chinchwad area by the area's Municipal Corporation.

According to the order issued by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the private offices and IT companies are also given permission to function with 50 per cent workforce.

"They shall manage the remaining 50 per cent by providing work from home option to employees," read the order.

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's coronavirus (COVID-19) cases are increasing at an alarming rate. The state reported 2345 cases and 64 deaths in the past 24 hours, on Thursday. The state has also seen 11726 people recover till date. The state's tally stands at 41642 cases with the death toll at 1454 - Mumbai amounts to 25500 cases and 882 deaths.

As of date, the state has tested 3,19,710 samples - of which 2,78,068 have tested negative and 41,642 (14.97%) testing positive. Meanwhile, the ICMR has not yet approved pool testing in Maharashtra, as it does not fulfill its criteria. According to ICMR guidelines, to conduct pool testing, less than 2% of the total tests conducted should be positive, but Maharashtra has 14.97% as its infection rate.

Maharashtra redefines COVID-19 zones

After extending lockdown till May 30, the state has divided its COVID-19 zones as “red zones” and “non-red zones", instead of red, orange, and green zones - based on death count and doubling rate. As per the new definition, Maharashtra's red zones are Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgoan, Akola and Amravati, while the rest of the state are non-red zones. While stringent restrictions prevalent in the previous red zones, the rest of the state has been allowed to open up as per MHA's Lockdown 4.0 guidelines.

Maharashtra's relaxations

During the fourth phase of lockdown which will remain till May 31, the government has given certain relaxations to the industries and other businesses to operate with certain restrictions. The government has also sanctioned Rs. 54.75 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to purchase train tickets for the migrants. The state has also received 10 companies of CAPF from Centre to aid the Maharashtra police.

