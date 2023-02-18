MSRDC's Revas-Karanja Bridge To Reduce Commute Time Between Mumbai & Alibaug To 10 Mins

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is set to begin the construction of a new 2.04 km long, four-lane bridge linking Revas and Karanja over Dharamtar Creek in Raigad district, according to reports. The proposed bridge is reportedly expected to reduce the road journey time between Mumbai and Alibaug to just 10 minutes. Notably, according to sources, an engineering and construction firm SP Singla Constructions (SPSCL) has emerged as the lowest bidder for the project, as six firms were in the run for the tender of the bridge.

Project to be completed by mid-2026

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 897.68 crore and the four-lane bridge is expected to be completed within three years (precisely 36 months), reports suggested.

Currently, it takes about two hours to cover the 70 kilometre distance between Revas and Karanja. The proposed bridge is reportedly expected to reduce the distance between Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai and Alibaug from around 55 kilometres to just 30 kilometres.

Bi-lane bridge to be constructed

The Dharamtar Creek Bridge will have two lanes in each direction and a pavement for local use and maintenance staff, according to reports. Approach roads on both sides of the bridge will also be paved to gain access to the creek. The total length of the approach roads will be approximately 6.9 kilometres. According to reports, on the Karanja side, a 5.13km approach road will have to be laid while on the Revas end, the approach road will be 1.71 kilometres long.