Mumbai's Famous Mucchad Paanwala Owner Arrested For Allegedly Selling E-cigarettes

Muchhad Paanwala co-owner Shivkumar Tiwari was arrested on Wednesday by the anti-narcotics cell of Mumbai Police following the alleged recovery of banned e-cigarettes worth Rs 15 lakh from his Khetwadi branch. According to news agency ANI, Tiwari has been handed over to VP Road Police Station.

Tiwari's arrest came after the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) carried out a major crackdown on e-cigarettes in Mumbai. During the searches, the ANC is said to have found e-cigarettes at the famous Muchhad Paanwala shop in south Mumbai.

‘Muchhad Paanwala’ co-owner arrested by NCB in drugs case

In 2021, another co-owner of Muchhad Paanwala was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case. His arrest came after the NCB carried out a probe into the drug mafia-celebrity nexus.

Following the arrest, the then NCB Mumbai Zone director Sameer Wankhede said the accused, Ramkumar Tiwari, was charged under NDPS Act pertaining to the manufacture, possession, buying-selling, transporting, and inter-state import-export of contraband.

Why is ‘Muchhad Paanwala’ famous?

In the 1970s, two brothers Jaishankar and Ramkumar came to Mumbai from Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad district (now Prayagraj) and set up a paan shop inspired by their father Shyamcharan Tiwari, who also use to run a paan stall.

The name ‘Muchhad Paanwala’ was actually inspired by their father Shyamcharan as he was the one who kept the super impressive moustache. Even Jaishankar and Ram Kumar used to keep a handlebar moustache which eventually became the identity of their shops.

The popularity of the shop has grown immensely over the years.