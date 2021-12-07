Mukesh Ambani's Grandson To Be Blessed By 100 Priests On 1st B'day; 120 Guests To Attend

A hundred priests will bless Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Ambani's son Prithvi on his first birthday which has been planned to be celebrated in a grand way in Jamnagar. Republic Media Network has learned that 120 guests will be flown to Jamnagar for the birthday celebrations by private jet. These include top Bollywood and sports celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Parth Jindal. Singer Arijit Singh will be performing for the birthday of Prithvi Ambani.

The Ambanis have planned to feed 50,000 villagers in nearby villages on the occasion of Prithvi's first birthday. They are also planning to donate tons of gifts to orphanages on the occasion and hold small celebrations in 150 orphanages on the occasion of Prithvi's birthday across India.

Toys and play areas for the Prithvi have been imported from the Netherlands by mother Shloka Ambani. Both the parents are planning the party and it’s going to be a "fully quarantined bubble" party. Caterers will be flown from Thailand, Italy and other countries and have been asked to follow a strict quarantine. Mukesh Ambani welcomed his grandson- Akash Ambani, and his wife Shloka Ambani's firstborn on 10 December 2020.

Guests to be tested daily, no gifts permitted

Sharing an official protocol for the 1st birthday celebrations, the Ambanis have released a detailed notice. "All guests must be double vaccinated. All guests will be tested daily from 7th December in Mumbai. These tests will be coordinated by our team. Guests outside Mumbai are requested to share daily test reports from 7th December onwards. This option is only available if guests will be flying by private jet to Jamnagar from their city of residence," the protocol read.

The Ambanis have shared that flights will be organized from Mumbai on 10 December and will return back on the following day. Guests have been asked to quarantine for 0-5 days to be able to stay at the family guesthouse. For guests who choose not to quarantine, alternate accommodation will be made available.

"We request all of you to exercise caution in the days leading to our celebrations.." the notice stated adding, "No gifts please, instead we encourage you to make a donation to a cause of your choice."