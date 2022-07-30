Mumai: Women In Malad Dies After Consuming Maggi Laced With Rat Poisoned Tomatoes

In a tragic incident, a resident of Mumbai died after accidentally consuming food laced with rat poison. According to police officials, a 27-year-old woman died in Mumbai after consuming Maggi laced with rat poison. While making Maggi, the woman accidentally added tomatoes which were laced with rat poison.

While speaking to media, the Sub-Inspector of Malvani Police Musa Devarshi said, “The incident occurred in Pascal Wadi area in Mumbai’s Malad. The woman identified as Rekha Nishad had laced tomatoes to kill rats in the house on July 21. However, the next day she accidentally added those tomatoes to her noodles.”

Sub-Inspector Musa Devarshi further said, “While watching TV, she accidentally added the same tomato to her food.”

Hours later, the woman started vomiting after eating the Maggi. Her husband and brother-in-law rushed her to the nearest hospital. She died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at the hospital.