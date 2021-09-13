Mumbai: 1 Dead As Crane Knocks Down Two-wheeler

A 30 year-old man died after his two-wheeler was knocked down by a crane in Mahalaxmi area of Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday morning and the deceased has been identified as Ramchandra Kale, an official said.

"Crane driver Aftab Ansari was arrested by Tardeo police later. Kale was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival. We have charged Ansari for causing death by negligence and rash driving," he added.

