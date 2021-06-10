Mumbai: 11 Killed As Residential Structures Collapse In Malad; Rescue Ops Underway

Residential structures collapsed in Mumbai's Malad suburb on Wednesday. According to reports, the buildings were not in a good shape thereby leading to the collapse. In addition, 11 people were reported dead as per the update on Thursday morning. However, the search and rescue operations are still underway. The incident occurred around 10.15 pm at the New Collector Compound in Malad

Building collapses in Malad

Reports further stated that the 4-storey building which housed at least 7 people collapsed. In addition, two more buildings opposite to it were demolished. Police and fire brigade officials soon reached the spot after the incident occurred. Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh informed that the building collapsed due to heavy rain that was witnessed by the city on Wednesday. As soon as the rescue operations commenced, the injured were immediately rushed to hospital. As per BMC's latest update, 11 people have been killed so far, and search and rescue operations are still underway.

Maharashtra: Search and rescue operation continues in New Collector compound, Malad West of Mumbai, where residential structures collapsed last night. 11 people died, 7 injured.



Visuals from the spot, this morning. pic.twitter.com/ct7HhErNHF — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2021

Buildings have collapsed due to rain. Rescue operation is underway. Injured people have been shifted to the hospital. Debris of the buildings being removed to see if more people are stuck under it: Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh pic.twitter.com/Jwixu8FmgJ — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

Apart from Mumbai, multiple incidents of landslide, wall and bridge collapse were reported in Thane city and neighbouring Palghar district in Maharashtra which were lashed by heavy rains on Wednesday, officials said. While no casualties were reported in these incidents, at least six vehicles were damaged after trees fell on them during the downpour, said Santosh Kadam, the chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) regional disaster management cell. Landslides were reported at Panvel-Kalwa road and Mumbra Bypass Road, both in Mumbra, the official said, adding rescue teams rushed to the scene to clear the roads and ensure smooth movement of vehicles. Apart from this, three incidents of wall collapse occurred in Thane city, but no casualty was reported.

Mumbai rains

Meanwhile, the monsoon hit Mumbai on Wednesday ahead of its usual arrival date, causing severe waterlogging and suspension of trains services in the metropolis. The city witnessed severe waterlogging in many areas. Moreover, local train services were also hit owing to heavy rain. The Central Railway authorities informed that local trains between Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) were halted as water was flowing over tracks between Kurla and Sion stations. In addition, the services on the Harbour line were affected between Vashi and CSMT near the Chunabhatti railway station.

The areas where waterlogging was reported included Andheri Subway, Eastern Express Highway near Chembur, Sion and Kings Circle. With the arrival of the Southwest monsoon in Mumbai, the Regional Meteorological Centre in the city has issued a weather warning for districts in Maharashtra. As per the warning, several districts in Maharashtra are expected to receive rainfall ranging from light to very heavy.

With PTI Inputs