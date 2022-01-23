Mumbai: 19-yr-old Woman Gangraped In Shivaji Nagar, All 4 Accused Nabbed By Police

In a nerve-wracking incident in Mumbai, a 19-year-old female was gang-raped allegedly by 4 accused during the early hours of Saturday. The police have informed that the rape survivor was on the way back from her workplace when the crime took place in the suburb area of Govandi. Also, the preliminary investigation revealed that one of the accused was acquainted with her while two of the four accused have not attained adulthood and are 17-year-olds.

It was brought to the fore that the rape survivor contacted the Mumbai Police control station right after the crime took place and the accused had left the crime spot. Subsequently, 10 squads of police rushed to the scene, officials informed.

Mumbai gangrape: One accused known to the survivor

"Today (Saturday), at around 4:30 am - 5:00 am, a female was heading home from the old Baiganwadi bus depot when four individuals, known to her, were sitting at the drain there approached her. They tried to speak to her and one of them took her to one of the empty huts in the adjacent slum area. The three other men followed him where they committed the crime of rape," the police said.

"Upon being informed of the crime, 10 squads of Mumbai Police rushed to the spot. The accused are in our custody and both of them are juvenile persons. Our team is tracking the rape incident," they added.

All four arrested in Mumbai gangrape

Sources informed that one of the accused took the survivor to a nearby slum at Matti road on the pretext of talking to her. The woman, unaware of the alleged perpetrator's intentions, accompanied him while assuming it was safe as he was decently acquainted with her.

Shivaji Nagar Police registered her detailed statement and based on her statement all four, involved in the heinous crime, accused have been arrested. Further, a case has been registered under sections 376 (punishment for sexual assault) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The Mumbai Police is investigating the incident but it was revealed that two of the accused are 17 years old and others are about 20 years of age.

