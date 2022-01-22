Mumbai: 2 Dead In Massive Fire Due To Short Circuit At Kamala Building Located At Tardeo

A massive fire has broken out on the 18th floor of the 20-storey Kamala Mills building situated at Mumbai's Tardeo area during the early hours of Saturday. Mayor Kishori Pednekar confirmed to Republic TV that while two individuals were declared dead by nearby Bhatia hospital upon their arrival, 15 are reported to be gravely injured. The concerned building is reportedly located opposite Gandhi hospital.

"The fire broke out around 6:45 AM after a short circuit. Immediately, the people called the police and disaster management officials. Ambulances and fire brigades rushed to the spot," Mumbai Mayor Pednekar said.

Mumbai's Kamala building fire

Sources confirmed that the mishap is a Level 3 and jet tankers along with 13 fire engines are at the spot currently. Out of the 15 injured, 3 persons are admitted to ICU and their condition is critical.

"People have been evacuated and they're being kept in the other building and breakfast has been arranged for them. Doctors from Wadia Hospital have been called to check them," the Mumbai Mayor detailed the Tardeo fire incident.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.