Mumbai: 2 Nurses Test Positive For COVID-19 In Dadar Hospital, All Others Quarantined

As the number of Coronavirus cases continues to soar across Maharashtra, which is the worst-affected state, its capital Mumbai has emerged as a hotspot with over 850 reported cases of COVID-19. The virus has also affected several healthcare facilities as few doctors and nurses have tested positive. On Friday, two nurses of the Shushrusha hospital in Dadar tested positive for COVID-19. All nurses of the hospital have been quarantined in the facility itself.

As a result, the BMC has also instructed the hospital to not admit any new patient and discharge all admitted patients in under 48 hours. The hospital has also been asked to get all quarantined nurses tested. Furthermore, the BMC will take a call on shifting these nurses to some other hospital once their test results come.

READ | Containment Zones Rise To 381 In Mumbai Despite Lockdown; Full List Here

Earlier, Mumbai's Jaslok Hospital and Wockhardt Hospital had been shut after several healthcare workers there tested positive for Coronavirus. 26 more health care workers at Wockhardt Hospital had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on Tuesday taking the tally of cases in the hospital to 52. As per the statement released by the Hospital, the 70-year-old cardiac patient who had the virus and transmitted it to the others was admitted on March 17.

READ | Sena's Raut Divulges PM Modi's Inclination To Continue Covid Lockdown; Adds Mumbai Update

Spike in number of containment zones in Mumbai

Despite a lockdown in Mumbai, the number of containment zones - where one or more coronavirus patients or suspected cases are found - increased from 146 last week to 381 on Thursday. This shows a rapid rise in containment zones by 235 in just eight days.

The metropolis has also reported 45 deaths. A ‘containment zone’ is an area where entry and exit is completely restricted to prevent the disease from spreading to other areas.

READ | '100% Surety That India Has Sufficient HCQ Drug Stock For Now & Future': Health Ministry

Till March 31, the BMC had identified 146 containment zones and sealed those areas with the help of Mumbai Police, restricting entry and exit of people staying there, to contain the spread of the disease. The maximum 184 COVID-19 patients were found in the G-South ward spread between Haji Ali and Worli, followed by E, D and K-West wards with 64, 53 and 46 cases, respectively, the civic body said.

READ | MASSIVE: Odisha Becomes India's First State To Extend Coronavirus Lockdown, Till April 30