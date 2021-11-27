Mumbai: 20-year-old Girl Allegedly Raped, Murdered In Kurla; Body Found In Vacant Building

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered in Mumbai's Kurla area on Saturday. According to the police, the victim's body was found on the 13th floor of an unoccupied building in the HDIL compound. Initial medical reports have confirmed sexual assault against the woman.

Mumbai police information also stated that the woman's body had started decomposing:

A 20-year-old woman was raped and killed by an unidentified person in Kurla area of Mumbai, Maharashtra. The woman's body, which had started decomposing, was found in a vacant building. A case has been registered under Sections 376 & 302 of IPC: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021

The case came to light after an 18-year-old boy with two of his friends was shooting a video in the building and found the body.

"The body was confiscated by Vinoba Bhave Police Station and has now been sent for post-mortem. The girl has serious head injuries. Her body had also started decomposing," added a police official.

Reports of horrifying crimes against women in Maharashtra

Recently, on November 15, a case was registered where a minor married girl in Maharashtra's Beed district was allegedly raped by 400 people in the last 6 months, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Raja Ramasamy of the district. According to the official, even policemen were alleged to have sexually exploited the victim. The survivor was two months pregnant and the three accused were arrested initially.

Before that, a 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in a village in the Thane district of Maharashtra, An officer at the Kulgaon police station said the accused was arrested and was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act). The officials informed that the accused barged into the girl's house when she was alone on November 9, bolted it from inside and raped her. The girl narrated the horrifying incident to her mother when she returned home in the evening from work and subsequently a police complaint was registered by her family members, the official added.

On September 22, the Dombivali rape case had come to light after the victim reached the Manpada Police Station and reported her ordeal of getting raped by 29 men, after which the police started the investigation. Prior to that, a woman in her 30s was brutally raped and mutilated in the Sakinaka area. The police had informed that the rapist had inserted a rod in her private parts, leaving her in a critical condition.

Image: shutterstock/representativeimage