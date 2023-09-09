Mumbai: 33 people rescued unharmed from Andheri East building fire

Quick links:
33 people were rescued unharmed from Andheri East building fire | Image: Pixabay/Representative
A fire break out in a six-storey building at D'souza Compound in Mumbai's Andheri East on Saturday, September 9, morning. Acting on the complaint of the locals, fire service rushed to the location to douse the blaze. So far, as many as 33 people have been rescued by the firemen and no injuries have been reported, according to the Mumbai Fire Department.
This is breaking news. More details awaited.