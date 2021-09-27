Mumbai: 33 Women & 6 Children Test Positive For COVID-19 At Byculla Jail

Around 33 women prisoners and six children have tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai's Byculla jail in the last 10 days, officials said on September 25, according to PTI reports.

During this time, 120 detainees were tested at Mumbai's Byculla jail, according to a civic official. He further added that 36 of the 39 prisoners who tested positive for the virus were quarantined at a neighbouring Patanwala school and were in stable health.

According to the authority, a pregnant woman detainee has been admitted to GT Hospital as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, BMC E Ward's medical health officer told PTI that the jail had not been declared a containment zone.

Covid Update

In the previous 24 hours, India has reported 26,041 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total active caseload to 2,99,620, the lowest level in 191 days. Active cases make up only 0.89% of all Covid cases in India right now. In addition, India reported 276 new deaths and the total death toll now stands at 4,47,194.

There have been 29,621 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 3,29,31,972. Currently, the recovery rate is 97.78% in India.

With 11,65,006 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted now stands at 56.44 crores. For the last 94 days, the weekly positivity rate has been less than 3%, while the daily positivity rate stands at 2.24% and has been less than 3% for the last 28 days.

Vaccination Update

In the last 24 hours, 38,18,362 people have been vaccinated, bringing the total number of vaccine doses delivered to 86.01 crores, with Uttar Pradesh finishing 10 crore vaccine doses in a historic achievement. So far, 22,69,42,725 people have received both vaccination doses. This is equivalent to 24% of the eligible population (94.4 crores) and 16.3% of the total population (139 crores).

During his speech to the 76th United Nations General Assembly session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India has produced the world's first DNA vaccine against COVID-19, which might be given to anybody over the age of 12.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI