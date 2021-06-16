Mumbai: 390 Hiranandani Society Residents Allege Receiving Fake COVID-19 Vaccines

The residents of Mumbai's Hiranandani Heritage society in Kandivali have alleged that they were victims of a 'vaccination scam'. The residents have alleged that they were inoculated with fake vaccine doses during a vaccination drive that was carried out on May 30. According to a resident of the colony, around 390 residents received Covishield vaccines in the society premises. However, police sources have informed that the beneficiaries received their certificates with different date and location.

Hiranandani Society residents receive fake COVID-19 vaccine doses

Hiranandani resident Hiren Vohra speaking to ANI informed that though around 390 people were vaccinated on May 30. He further revealed that the residents suspected foul play when they got certificates under different hospitals' names, who denied having issued any certification. Vohra questioned the authenticity of certificates that were being issued without authentication from hospitals. The residents were also shocked after no one showed any post-vaccination symptoms which are other usual.

Around 390 people were vaccinated on May 30, as part of vaccination drive. Post vaccination, there were no symptoms in anyone.We got certificates under different hospitals' names, who denied having issued any certification.This is when we suspected foul play:Resident Hiren Vohra pic.twitter.com/jpTg52JtNf — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2021

"There's a strong possibility of big vaccination fraud. How can certificates be issued without authentication from hospitals, " said Hiren Vohra, a resident of Hiranandani Society

According to reports, the housing society was approached by a person who claimed that he had organised vaccination drives for other housing societies. Moreover, the person claimed to be a representative of Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. The vaccination drive was held along with two other persons, among which one collected cash for vaccines from the society members. Each dose of the vaccine cost Rs 1260. Overall considering 390 doses, the society ended paying up Rs 5 lakh to the person who organised the so-called vaccination drive. In the latest development, Mumbai Police sources have informed that two people have been detained in connection with the Hiranandani Society fake COVID-19 vaccine matter.

Maharashtra | Probe over Mumbai's Hiranandani Estate Society vaccination matter is on, but initial findings suggest that beneficiaries of the vaccination received their certificates with different date and location: Mumbai Police Sources#Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2021

#UPDATE: Two people detained in Mumbai's Hiranandani Estate Society vaccination matter. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2021

Following this incident, Kokilaben Hospital has issued a statement urging people to be careful and remain vigilant about misleading vaccination drives being conducted in their name.