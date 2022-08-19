Last Updated:

Mumbai: 4-storey Building Collapses In Borivali Area; 8 Fire Engines Rushed To Spot

A four-storey building collapsed in Saibaba Nagar of Borivali West in Mumbai on Friday. The incident occurred in afternoon & no injuries have been reported.

Mumbai

In a tragic incident, a four-storey building dramatically collapsed in Borivali West in Mumbai on Friday. According to sources, the dilapidated and vacated Gitanjali Apartment was located in Saibaba Nagar. 

Reportedly, the incident occurred at around 12:30 pm and no injuries have been reported so far. The dramatic incident at Boriwali was recorded on camera. In the video, several persons can be seen standing across the road watching the building come down. 

After getting information, eight fire engines, two rescue vans, and three ambulances were rushed to the spot. Brigade personnel is on the spot checking if there are people trapped under the debris.

