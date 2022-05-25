Mumbai: 42-year-old Lakshmi Jadhav Breaks Stereotypes; Becomes 1st Female BEST Bus Driver

Breaking all stereotypes, 42-year-old Lakshmi Jadhav has now become Mumbai's first woman BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus driver in the city's transport history. She has shattered all the gender notions and proved that some jobs are not only made for men. She will be driving passengers between the Dharavi bus station and south Mumbai. She got her licence to drive a bus in the year 2019 and she is also the first woman who received an autorickshaw permit from Wadala RTO in 2016.

Mumbai's first female BEST Bus driver Lakshmi Jadhav

BEST Bus Transport service tweeted as General Manager of BEST Buses Lokesh Chandra welcomed its first female Bus Driver.

बेस्ट उपक्रमाच्या पहिल्या महिला बस चालक श्रीमती लक्ष्मी जाधव यांचे महाव्यवस्थापक श्री लोकेश चंद्र यांनी पुष्पगुच्छ देऊन स्वागत केले

GM BEST Shri Lokesh Chandra welcomed First Female Bus Driver Smt. Lakshmi Jadhav who is going to drive BEST bus shortly. pic.twitter.com/HFSnywmmer — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) May 24, 2022

According to sources, Jadhav stated that since childhood, she has been keen to learn how to drive. While doing multiple odd jobs for her survival, she used to take out time to drive high-end luxurious cars like BMW and Mercedes. She also extended her gratitude to her husband for providing immense support

Lakshmi will be beginning a new chapter of her life and will begin her journey as a bus driver on May 27 or 28 which will be flagged by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

The General Manager of BEST Buses Lokesh Chandra claimed that in the history of BEST, this is the first time that a woman will drive buses in the city. He assured that over time, more women are likely to be recruited for the services. About 70 female bus conductors will also be hired and later it will increase to 100.

Image: PTI, Twitter/@MYBESTBUS