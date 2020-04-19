49-year Old Mumbai Taxi Driver Dies After Eight Hospitals Turn Him Away, Alleges Kin

A 49-year-old man from Mumbai's Worli lost his life as his family tried to admit him in eight hospitals between Friday night and Saturday morning, his brother alleged. The deceased 49-year-old died after complaining of severe breathlessness.

Avidan Rasal, younger brother of the deceased, informed that his brother's life could have been saved if he was put on a ventilator on time. 'For almost eight hours, we rushed from one hospital to another. At each hospital, we begged the authorities to admit him. But all efforts were in vain and we lost him,' his brother said.

Rasal was a taxi driver on a route between Worli and Prabhadevi railway station. He was a resident of Worli, the current hotspot in Mumbai for COVID-19. There are at least 388 confirmed cases in the ward, the highest for any in Mumbai. Sudarshan was a diabetic and high blood pressure patient. He often had cough and breathing problems and over the last few days, he had a mild cough. On Friday night, he had breathing problems and vomiting. His family rushed him to Kasturba hospital as they thought he had contracted the Coronavirus infection. The doctors at the hospital examined him without any tests and said he didn’t have COVID-19 claimed his younger brother Avidan.

COVID-19 cases in India

The Health Ministry on Saturday stated that India has seen 991 new cases and 43 new deaths in the past 24 hours. Stating that the mortality stands at 3.3%, he stated that with 1992 cured patients, India's recovery rate stands at 13.85%. India's COVID-19 tally stands at 14,378 cases, with 480 deaths till date.

