Mumbai: 5 Drown At Versova During Ganpati Immersion, Search Underway Informs BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday informed that two out of five boys who drowned in the sea at Versova Jetty have been rescued. The young boys drowned while immersing in the Ganesh idol as part of festivities. The search for the remaining three is still underway.

The BMC further informed that the two boys were rescued by the locals and was rushed to Cooper hospital. The remaining three of the group are still missing. The BMC added that the search and rescue operations for the boys are being done by the Mumbai fire brigade. "In an unfortunate turn of events, five boys who ventured into the sea for Ganesh idol immersion reportedly drowned at Versova Jetty. Two boys were rescued by locals & sent to Cooper Hospital while the rescue operation for the remaining three is still on by fire brigade," BMC tweeted on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the police said that the area was not designated for immersion of idols and it was restricted. "This was not a designated immersion point. We had restricted people. However, they mischievously entered for Ganpati immersion," said Manoj Waman Pohanekar, a police officer at Versova police station. The Mumbai fire brigade in an official statement informed that they have requested the aid of Navy divers and police boats for the rescue operation.

Over 400 idols immersed amid COVID restrictions

The curtains on the Ganpati festival fell on Sunday, marking the last day of the 10-day festival. People celebrated the Ganesh Chaturthi as a total of 466 idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Gauri were immersed till afternoon in waterbodies of Mumbai. The BMC this time had set up around 173 artificial lakes to facilitate the people for the visarjan ceremony and avoid overcrowding. The other benefit of the artificial lake was to avoid the pollution of water bodies. BMC had also installed idol collection centres and mobile immersion sites at various locations across Mumbai in the wake of the pandemic.

“Around 715 lifeguards have been appointed at various natural and artificial immersion sites. We have also arranged for 338 nirmalay Kalash to dispose of flowers, followed by 182 mobile nirmalay Kalash. Around 185 mobile control rooms… 144 first aid centres (and) 39 ambulances also have been arranged," BMC had earlier stated ahead of the celebrations.

Image: ANI/ PTI