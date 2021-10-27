Mumbai: 5 Seriously Injured As Bus Rams Dumper Truck At High-speed

Mumbai woke up to a horrific start as a Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) bus collided with a dumper truck in Dadar on October 27. It is understood that five people are in serious condition following the collision, including the driver and the conductor on the bus. Besides, eight people have suffered injuries in the incident, according to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

News agency ANI released a CCTV footage of the incident where the high-speed BEST bus can be seen ramming into the dumper from behind. The video showed that the dumper just started to move in the middle of the road beneath a flyover when the bus emerged out of nowhere.

Moving next to the dumper was also a red coloured car which narrowly escaped the reach of the bus and was gently pushed ahead. Following the deadly crash, a plume of dust emerged and several passengers in the bus were seen rushing out of the vehicle.

Image: ANI