Mumbai: 6 People Ride One Scooter While Boy Sits On Shoulder Of Pillion Rider; WATCH

The internet has become the place for bizarre posts and videos. There is no dearth of weird things done by people for the sake of grabbing attention. A similar video has surfaced on the internet showing six people riding a scooter in Mumbai and one of them was sitting on the shoulder of the last rider.

The video shows a boy wearing a black kurta sitting on the shoulder of a pillion rider on a scooter with six people who were said to be riding. The video was captured from inside a car near Star Bazaar in Andheri West. The video was shared by a Twitter user, "Heights of Fukra Panti 6 people on 1 scooter", read the caption, while the Mumbai Police were tagged.

Heights of Fukra Panti 6 people on one scooter @CPMumbaiPolice @MTPHereToHelp pic.twitter.com/ovy6NlXw7l — Ramandeep Singh Hora (@HoraRamandeep) May 22, 2022

Moreover, the video got a response from @MTPHereToHelp requesting Hora to provide the “exact location details” of the incident. Replying to this, the user wrote, “Near Star Bazaar Andheri West”.

Meanwhile, the video was later reshared by an account named Roads of Mumbai and it informed Mumbai Traffic Police that the precise location was Link Road in Andheri West. Responding to their tweet, MTP said that they had directed the DN Nagar Traffic Division to “look into it”.

Netizens react to 'bad situation'

The video has garnered around 53,300 views accompanied by several likes and retweets. The video has also prompted many views while many people were seen complaining about the conditions in the city.

"Sir now this youngsters don't believe in law, and during night time mostly after 9 pm when all friends meet each other than 10 12 byke s go for ride ,rash driving, without helmet, on each byke 3 or 4 people's , you must look into this matter", a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Even in Kandivali link road ekta nagar also late night few guys runs bikes with bigger silencer sounds daily nobody cares".

One other user wrote, "This shows some set of people are seriously not scared of law, rules or police. Neither of their or others life too".

Image: Twitter/@HoraRamandeep