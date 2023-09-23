Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Man Dies After Fire Breaks Out At Highrise In Dadar

A 60-year-old man suffocated to death as a massive fire broke out Saturday morning in a 15-storey building in Mumbai’s Dadar area. Fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Amidst the raging blaze, the senior citizen inhaled dense smoke when the 13th floor of the Raintree Building in Hindu Colony, Gully No. 2 Dadar (E), caught fire.

The man, identified as Sachin Patka, was rushed to Sion Hospital, where Dr. Raj Bhoir declared him ‘brought dead'.

As thick smoke engulfed the building, fire tenders were informed, and the residents were rescued. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

(This is breaking copy and will be updated further)